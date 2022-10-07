Firefighters respond to house fire in Harwood

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are watching for hot spots following a house fire in Harwood.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the house was fully engulfed around 3 am on Friday, Oct. 7.

Officials aren’t sure at this time if anyone was at home. The incident is being under investigation and is deemed suspicious due to activity reported prior to the fire call.

