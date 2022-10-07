Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Firefighters respond to house fire in Harwood

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are watching for hot spots following a house fire in Harwood.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the house was fully engulfed around 3 am on Friday, Oct. 7.

Officials aren’t sure at this time if anyone was at home. The incident is being under investigation and is deemed suspicious due to activity reported prior to the fire call.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheyenne High School
Letter: Sheyenne boys soccer player calls out administration, demands accountability
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Motorcycle crash 52nd Ave. S.
Fargo motorcyclist undergoing second surgery after crash with dump truck, friends say
A new set of blood types have been discovered.
Scientists discover new set of blood types
David Lunde is missing in Colorado.
Cooperstown man missing in Colorado

Latest News

Deadly crash graphic
Man thrown from SUV, dies following crash near Rugby
Source: Gray News Media
Firefighters investigating Fargo house fire
Motorcycle crash 52nd Ave. S.
Fargo motorcyclist undergoing second surgery after crash with dump truck, friends say
Fargo woman facing charges after threatening police with sharp object, police say