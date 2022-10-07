Firefighters investigating Fargo house fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are working to figure out what caused a desk fire in south Fargo.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 in the 1800 block of 56th Ave. S.

Fire officials say it was a small fire that crews were able to fully put out in under one minute.

Damage estimates are around $1,000.

No one was hurt and the cause is still under investigation.

