Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Fargo woman facing charges after threatening police with sharp object, police say

It happened Tuesday evening in the 900 blk. of 42nd St. S.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing several charges after police say she threatened them and someone in an apartment with a sharp object.

It happened Tuesday evening in the 900 blk. of 42nd St. S. Officers say it took nearly an hour to get Andrea Respectsnothing to come out of the apartment.

They say when she did, she came out holding a sharp object and ignored repeated commands to stop approaching officers. The 37-year-old was arrested for two counts of terrorizing and for outstanding warrants for trespassing and consumption of alcohol in public.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash 52nd Ave. S.
Fargo motorcyclist undergoing second surgery after crash with dump truck, friends say
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Sheyenne High School
Letter: Sheyenne boys soccer player calls out administration, demands accountability
Act of Kindness- October 04
A local act of kindness goes viral
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints

Latest News

Motorcycle crash 52nd Ave. S.
Fargo motorcyclist undergoing second surgery after crash with dump truck, friends say
Daycare seeking assistance replacing playground covered in shattered glass
Daycare seeking assistance replacing playground covered in shattered glass
Hillsboro Subway
Mental health evaluation ordered for man accused of attempted kidnapping
Shattered glass in the playground
Daycare seeking assistance replacing playground covered in shattered glass