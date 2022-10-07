Fargo woman facing charges after threatening police with sharp object, police say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing several charges after police say she threatened them and someone in an apartment with a sharp object.

It happened Tuesday evening in the 900 blk. of 42nd St. S. Officers say it took nearly an hour to get Andrea Respectsnothing to come out of the apartment.

They say when she did, she came out holding a sharp object and ignored repeated commands to stop approaching officers. The 37-year-old was arrested for two counts of terrorizing and for outstanding warrants for trespassing and consumption of alcohol in public.

