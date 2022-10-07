Contests
District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault

33-year-old Kaitlyn Kaitlyn was charged Friday.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police.

The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Kaitlyn with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7.

Police Chief Phil Hatcher told Valley News Live his officers were called to a local establishment on East Main in Valley City around 2:40 a.m. He said the victim called police shortly after the alleged assault.

