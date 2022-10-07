Daycare seeking assistance replacing playground covered in shattered glass

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s something all kids look forward to, recess. Getting to go outside and play with friends is the highlight of any kids day.

However, for one Fargo daycare center, that highlight was left in the dark after glass was shattered across the rocks in the playground of the Vineyard 2nd Generation daycare. Which is a nonprofit aimed at helping kids with deafness or hardness of hearing. But even after almost a month of cleaning, hidden pieces still remain.

“About a month ago, we just discovered glass pieces everywhere,” said assistant director, Jocelyn Ellenbecker.

“Very disappointing, Very disappointing,” added Kerry Wahl, a mentor at Vineyard. “Kids are supposed to be able to play here,. We have to get their energy out somehow, and just seeing that was really disappointing and we need figure out a way to clean up.

“Our son loves being outside,” said Brandi Anderson, whose children attend Vineyard.

Joshua Anderson, Brandi’s husband, added, “They ask to go to the park every night now when they get done here instead of being able to play out here and get some of that energy out.”

To make things safer now and in the future they’re looking to clean out the entire playground and replace it with rubberized mats to prevent the problem in the future and make it more accessible to all their kids.

“It’ll be a lot of fun to see,” said Joshua Anderson

Brandi Anderson added, “It’s going to be great. It’s going to be wonderful. The kids are going to be over the moon. They’re going to be so excited.”

While the playground is down, they’re keeping their spirits up.

If you’d like to help with the cost of the playground replacement you can donate on their gofundme page.

