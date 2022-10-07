Contests
Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting to step down from role as Dilworth Fire Chief

Sheriff Empting has served as chief for nearly a decade, and has been with the fire department for 31 years.
Clay County, Minn.(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DILWORTH, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is stepping down from his role as Dilworth Fire Chief.

Sheriff Empting has served as chief for nearly a decade, and has been with the fire department for 31 years.

His last day as chief will be Nov. 30, but he plans to remain in the department as a firefighter.

Sheriff Empting told Valley News Live over the phone Friday that it can be demanding to hold down both roles, and that he would like to focus more on his role as sheriff.

He said it has been an honor and a privilege to serve as chief, but now it’s time to step down. He hopes the department finds a new chief who will bring fresh ideas to enhance the department.

Empting came into office in 2018, after long-time Sheriff Bill Berguist decided not to run for reelection.

Berguist also served as Dilworth Fire Chief during his time in office. He died in July from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

