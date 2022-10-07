Contests
Bernie Sanders headlines Rochester rally in support of A.G. Ellison

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Senator Bernie Sanders headlined a rally in Rochester Friday in support of Keith Ellison for his re-election as Minnesota Attorney General.

The doors opened at 9 a.m. and the event started at 10 a.m. at the Rochester Regional Sports Center, Performance Court at Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC).

Senator Sanders headlined a rally in Duluth Thursday night and will headline a rally in Minneapolis after the rally in Rochester.

Republican candidate for Minnesota Attorney General Jim Schultz released a statement today on Ellison. Below is the full statement.

“It’s no surprise that Keith Ellison, the most radical Attorney General in Minnesota’s history, is campaigning with self-avowed socialist Bernie Sanders and other defund-the-police allies like Ilhan Omar. Keith Ellison has proven he is a political activist masquerading as Attorney General. Time and time again, he has put the whims of the far left ahead of the safety and security of Minnesotans and that is an absolute disgrace. Keith Ellison should spend less time fraternizing with radical leftists and more time working to restore public safety to the families and communities that have been ravaged by violent crime.”

Jim Schultz

