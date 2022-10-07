Another Chilly Night, but Not as Cold!

TONIGHT - SATURDAY: It was the coldest morning of the season so far for many areas in the valley. It will still be chilly today, but temperatures will rise. Highs again will only warm into the 40s for the majority of us across the region. Layer up for high school football games tonight. Temperatures will be dropping into the 30s by the time many games are over. The chill continues into Saturday morning as well as the coldest air shifts south. Morning temperatures will be above freezing for many. Highs on Saturday, though, will be warming back into the 50s and low 60s, kicking off the start of another warmer stretch.

SUNDAY: The “warming” trend will continue on Sunday as well. Low temperatures on Sunday morning will range from the 30s to the 40s and high temps during the afternoon will reach the 50s and low 60s! A cool front passing through may bring a spotty shower or two but most stay dry.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: The warming trend continues still on Monday-Tuesday as dry conditions remain in place for us in the Red River Valley. We will start the day in the 30s and 40s both days and we will warm up nicely to the 50s and 60s. A few 70s are possible on Tuesday as it’s expected to be the warmest day! Wednesday looks to be another kind of transitional day as another cold front swings through. Morning lows will be mild, especially south and east ahead of the cold front but temperatures will very likely be falling through the afternoon behind the front. Stay tuned as we fine tune this forecast.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: We are cooler Thursday with morning lows falling into the 30s as another cold front moves through. High temperatures struggle to hit the mid 50s as most only warm into the 40s and low 50s. Friday morning lows drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. It will be another cooler day with afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Chilly morning, then warming to near 60. Low: 33. High: 62.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Out of the freeze. Low: 39. High: 60.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 37. High: 63.

TUESDAY: A few clouds and becoming windy. Warm! Low: 49. High: 74.

WEDNESDAY: Passing cold front. Gusty. Low: 50. High: 59.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Temperatures decrease. Low: 36. High: 50.

FRIDAY: Still cool. Partly cloudy. Cool morning. Low: 34. High: 55.

