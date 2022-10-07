Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 12-year-old girl, 7-month-old boy

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan...
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan Welch, a 7-month-old boy, after the children were allegedly abducted. Alethia Tyson, 35, and Scott Welch, 43, are shown on the top row.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Joe Villasana and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan Welch, a 7-month-old boy, after the children were allegedly abducted.

Police believe the children are in “grave or immediate danger.”

The suspects in the Amber Alert are Alethia Tyson, 35, and Scott Welch, 43.

The children were last seen in the 1000 block of McAda Drive, Midlothian, Texas, shortly after noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Jada is reportedly 5′3″ and weighs about 100 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

The baby boy is bald, weighs about 18 pounds, and has blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call 911 immediately or the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 972-937-6060.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheyenne High School
Letter: Sheyenne boys soccer player calls out administration, demands accountability
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
David Lunde is missing in Colorado.
Cooperstown man missing in Colorado
Motorcycle crash 52nd Ave. S.
Fargo motorcyclist undergoing second surgery after crash with dump truck, friends say
A new set of blood types have been discovered.
Scientists discover new set of blood types

Latest News

A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian’s wrath
6:00pm News October 07 - Part 1
6:00pm News October 07 - Part 1
6:00pm Weather - October 07
6:00pm Weather - October 07
FILE - The aftermath of a Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen...
Multiple explosions rock eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv
FILE - Robert Hadden is released on bail on Sept. 9, 2020, in New York. Two New York hospitals...
NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist