1 arrested in $100,000+ burglary in Polk County

POLK CO., M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says more than $100,000 worth of property was reported stolen in rural Warren on October 3rd.

They say 42-year-old Christopher Arnet Wilson of Alvorado, MN was arrested after the incident was investigated.

The stolen property was recovered.

Wilson is being charged with Burglary, Felony Theft, and two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

