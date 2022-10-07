Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

1 arrested in $100,000+ burglary in Polk County

Polk Co. Burglary
Polk Co. Burglary(AP)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK CO., M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says more than $100,000 worth of property was reported stolen in rural Warren on October 3rd.

They say 42-year-old Christopher Arnet Wilson of Alvorado, MN was arrested after the incident was investigated.

The stolen property was recovered.

Wilson is being charged with Burglary, Felony Theft, and two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheyenne High School
Letter: Sheyenne boys soccer player calls out administration, demands accountability
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Motorcycle crash 52nd Ave. S.
Fargo motorcyclist undergoing second surgery after crash with dump truck, friends say
A new set of blood types have been discovered.
Scientists discover new set of blood types
David Lunde is missing in Colorado.
Cooperstown man missing in Colorado

Latest News

Noon News October 7 - Part 1
Noon News October 7 - Part 1
Mr. Food – Tuscan Chicken One Pot - October 7
Mr. Food – Tuscan Chicken One Pot - October 7
Noon Weather – October 7
Noon Weather – October 7
Noon News October 7 - Part 2
Noon News October 7 - Part 2