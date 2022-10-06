‘Those comments were really disheartening’: Fargo City Commissioner’s controversial statements stir up emotions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Recently Fargo City Commissioner and Deputy Mayor Dave Piepkorn made controversial statements during a meeting on October 3. His comments mostly targeted the engagement center in Fargo which helps with the local homeless population and those with chemical and alcohol dependencies.

“The people that need help, that want help, we help them. The people that don’t know what they should do during the day. Get a job. How is that being productive members,” said Piepkorn on October 3.

Piepkorn’s points at the city commission meeting were about his thoughts on the cycling of people within the engagement center. Stating that it needs to cease operations and it is impacting taxpayers’ money. He also spoke about seeing intoxicated people near his residence.

“A very intoxicated Native American sleeping right next to my building so I called 911.” said Piepkorn.

The Fargo Native American Commission used the start of their meeting to address Piepkorn’s comments.

“Wonder if this is what the residents of Fargo wish to see in their leadership,” said Whitney Fear of the Native American Commission. “Leaders that abandon those most in need because they made a personal judgement about whether those people’s lives are worth saving.”

After Piepkorn’s speech on Monday, some showed up on Thursday to speak out against his stance.

“Those comments were really disheartening and it sort of makes you feel unwelcomed in the community.” said Carissa Brownotter.

“Because these kinds of things perpetuate the things that oppress us as people and I think it goes without saying, obviously all ethnicities are deserving of the same level of respect and opportunities.” said Fear. “And I am disappointed that despite his lack of decorum in the past and just very recently that not only has he been allowed to maintain his position. But his position has been elevated to that of deputy mayor.”

Those weren’t the only voices of dissention to what Piepkorn had so say. Some of the other city commissioners retorted back to him on Monday.

“When a commissioner speaks with a opinion and without fact and incites a conversation without data,” said Denise Kolpack, city commissioner. “Not only is it demoralizing to city employees it has a chilling effect on the citizens that come before this commission.”

“They’re are our neighbors and the disrespect that was shown here needs to be stopped.” said Arlette Preston, city commissioner.

We reached out to Piepkorn and have not heard back from him yet.

