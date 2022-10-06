Thief River Falls Police warn of car break-ins

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. Valley News Live) - Thief River Falls Police have taken a number of reports of vehicles gone through Wednesday night with items stolen from some of the cars. They say, “We encourage our residents to avoid leaving anything of value in parked vehicles and to take measures to secure automobiles.”

They say most of the reports have come from the east portion of town: Edgewood Drive, Tindolph Avenue and Maple Avenue were a few neighborhoods. If anyone has information on these thefts, contact the Thief River Falls Police Department at (218) 681-6161.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.