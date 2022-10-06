Contests
The Pink Patch Project has launched for the month of October

Valley Today KVLY - Pink Patch Project
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Police Department is partnering with Sandy’s Donuts to launch their Pink Patch Project where they raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Pink patches and pink competition coins are being sold for $10 at the West Fargo Police Department. All proceeds go to the Edith Sanford Breast Center.

Sandy’s Donuts has a Pretty in Pink donut box where $3 of the cost will be donated to Edith Sanford Breast Center also.

The center improves access to comprehensive breast care and facilitates collaboration between researchers, physicians and patients to advance a shared goal of finding cures.

