New study shows vaping still an ever-evolving crisis in U.S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The latest CDC study on teen vaping suggests there’s been little progress in keeping e-cigarettes out of the mouths of young kids and teens as officials report more than 2.5 million young people in the U.S. admit to using some sort of vaping device.

A bottom-shelf office drawer full of vapes at West Fargo High School is a testament to how real those concerns are here in the Valley.

“This one might look like a marker to a parent,” School Resource Officer Jason Balvik said.

The drawer is a display off all the different shapes, colors, and flavors he’s confiscated from students within the last year.

“I think I took one the other day that was like Oreo milkshake. And it’s like, it sounds great, but obviously not good for your health and everything else,” Balvik said.

Balvik says those fun flavors are the main struggle in getting students to understand the dangers and health concerns of vaping. She says she’s seen students as young as fourth and fifth grade with e-cigarettes.

“They don’t think it harms them because they’re like, ‘It’s just a mist that goes into my lungs. It’s not a chemical,’” Balvik said.

“Very quickly we are seeing not just recreational use but full-on addiction occurring,” Fargo Police Sgt. Cristie Jacobsen.

In West Fargo, Officer Balvik says they confiscate the vapes, contact parents and also give citations. Both he and Sgt. Jacobsen say they best way to start tackling the issue is through education.

“We really want to nip it in the bud before their curiosity and their addiction increases outside of those scopes. This is bad enough. We don’t want to see it go down an even darker road,” Jacobsen said.

Balvik says his drawer is proof of how diverse vapes can look, and encourages parents to educate yourself so you know what you’re looking for. He adds it’s never too late to talk with your child about tobacco use.

The FDA tried to ban the leading e-cigarette maker Juul’s products earlier this summer, citing questions about its potential health risks, but it’s been forced to put that effort on hold following a court challenge.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.