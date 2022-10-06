New report: Home prices outpacing salary increases in ND

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new report shows housing challenges in North Dakota are not getting any better, despite a rise in wages across the state.

The 2022 North Dakota Statewide Housing Needs assessment published in October, 2022, shows home prices are growing faster than wages.

According to the report, incomes increased 41% from 2010 to 2020 in the state. At the same time, housing prices increased 51% with the average home price going from $163,144 in 2010 to $246,786 in 2020.

The report shows more families in the state have combined incomes above $125,000. However, the majority of households (57%) earn less than $75,000 a year. 38% of households earn less than $50,000 a year.

The housing report also shows from 2010 to 2020, renters saw a 49% increase in prices across the state. With the increase in rent also comes an increase in renters, growing 33% from 2010 to 2020. During that same time, the rate of homeownership in North Dakota dropped. For people in the average income category in the state, homeownership rates dropped 18%.

To find more information about housing trends in North Dakota, you can find the full report here.

