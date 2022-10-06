Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Fargo veteran serves in 3 wars

Vet serves in 3 wars
Vet serves in 3 wars(Valley News Live)
By Mike Morken
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Earl Lindsay of Fargo, North Dakota was one of the most popular veterans, who traveled to Washington D.C. recently. He was among 90 plus other vets on the latest Honor Flight for North Dakota and Minnesota. At times, several would be around Earl, listening to his stories from World War two, the Korean and Vietnam wars. When Earl was asked, why serve in three, he responded that they needed help, so I was able to do my job, so that’s what I did. If it were up to Earl, he would have continued serving. Earl saying that he tried going to Afghanistan, but they wouldn’t let him. They told him, that he has done enough.

Earl Lindsay was married for many years, but became a widow. That’s where his escort on the Honor Flight and neighbor in Fargo, James Branden stepped in. Branden saying that for the last 11 years, Earl has been coming to events on his side of the family. James adding that Earl has no family, so he comes to all of the holidays and they do everything with him. James says anyone would be honored to know Earl. He’s the kind of guy, who wants to help people. He loves visiting with him and listening to his stories about the wars.

For Earl Lindsay, its the best of both world’s. He was able to remember the close knit brotherhood he had while serving our country and he continues to enjoy the never ending love of a family.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash 52nd Ave. S.
Fargo motorcyclist undergoing second surgery after crash with dump truck, friends say
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Act of Kindness- October 04
A local act of kindness goes viral
Sheyenne High School
West Fargo Sheyenne boys’ soccer team forfeits from state tournament

Latest News

Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.
2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
File photo of Bemidji Fire Dept. truck
City responds to “inaccurate” information, relating to fire chief
Thief River Falls Police warn of car break-ins
Fall Foliage near Lake Park, MN
Autumn Colors 2022