Fargo veteran serves in 3 wars

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Earl Lindsay of Fargo, North Dakota was one of the most popular veterans, who traveled to Washington D.C. recently. He was among 90 plus other vets on the latest Honor Flight for North Dakota and Minnesota. At times, several would be around Earl, listening to his stories from World War two, the Korean and Vietnam wars. When Earl was asked, why serve in three, he responded that they needed help, so I was able to do my job, so that’s what I did. If it were up to Earl, he would have continued serving. Earl saying that he tried going to Afghanistan, but they wouldn’t let him. They told him, that he has done enough.

Earl Lindsay was married for many years, but became a widow. That’s where his escort on the Honor Flight and neighbor in Fargo, James Branden stepped in. Branden saying that for the last 11 years, Earl has been coming to events on his side of the family. James adding that Earl has no family, so he comes to all of the holidays and they do everything with him. James says anyone would be honored to know Earl. He’s the kind of guy, who wants to help people. He loves visiting with him and listening to his stories about the wars.

For Earl Lindsay, its the best of both world’s. He was able to remember the close knit brotherhood he had while serving our country and he continues to enjoy the never ending love of a family.

