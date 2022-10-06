Fargo girl wins national award for environmental work

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We introduced you to Sawyer Anderson in 2019, and now, the 12 year-old from Fargo is one of sixteen young environmental activists from across the globe to receive a 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award, announced Action For Nature Wednesday. This award honors eco-conscious youth ages 8 to 16 who are taking crucial steps to solve tough environmental problems.

Winners of the International Young Eco-Hero Award are selected by a panel of independent judges, including experts in environmental science, biology, and education. Since 2003, Action For Nature has recognized more than 341 Eco-Heroes from over 31 countries and 26 U.S. states.

Sawyer won Second Place in the 8-12 year-old category for her project, “Water Works”.

After hearing stories about children in Zambia who travel miles by foot to access clean water, Sawyer Anderson wanted to fundraise to help those in need. Her father told her that $50 provides clean water for one person for life, and that began Sawyer’s mission and eventually her non-profit organization, Water Works. With the help of church volunteers, Sawyer began designing, sewing, and selling bags made of authentic African Chitenge fabrics, and raised $26,000 in less than one year to build wells and bring clean water to villages in Zambia. To date, Sawyer has raised more than $1 million in donations, built more than 72 wells, and saved 22,000 lives.

“Young people like Sawyer have shown that the next generation of leaders is here, and they are taking action across the globe now to address the climate crisis and solve local, national, and global environmental challenges,” said Beryl Kay, President of Action For Nature, an international non-profit organization that encourages young people to nurture a love and respect for the Earth and to take personal action to improve the environment. “The projects that young people like Sawyer have created are having real and important impacts on their communities, helping to solve global climate challenges, and are inspiring others – including adults – to do what they can to help.”

“My goal is to not stop until everyone has access to life’s most basic and essential need,” said Sawyer Anderson. “Water is life.”

To read more about Sawyer’s work, visit WaterWorksSEA.com.

To learn more about this year’s International Young Eco-Hero Award winners, visit www.actionfornature.org.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.