Expansion in the future for Cass County Jail

Cass County Jail
Cass County Jail(Valley News Live)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An expansion is coming for the Cass County Jail.

A recent study found capacity needs to be increased within the next 5 to 10 years, due to population growth.

Currently, the jail can house just under 350 inmates, and the average stay has jumped from 11 to 19 days.

Also, on average, about 20 inmates in Cass County’s custody are being held in other jurisdictions.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner says there are a number of things contributing to the issue.

”We’ve seen an increase in our female population and that causes some roadblocks and hurdles for us because we can’t double bunk females with males,” he said.

On average they have about 60 women, but they only have room for 48.

Jahner says they’re also seeing an increase in those booked with mental health and intoxication management issues, also who need to be housed separately.

it’s unclear how much it will cost and when the project would be finished.

