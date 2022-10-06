Contests
Crews cleaning up after beet truck rolled south of Crookston

Beet truck accident south of Crookston
Beet truck accident south of Crookston(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are on scene after a beet truck rolled on Highway 75 this afternoon.

Officials say it happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday south of Crookston. No injuries were reported in the crash.

It’s unclear what led to the crash and officials say it’s still under investigation. No citations have been written for any of the drivers involved as of this publication.

