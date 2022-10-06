Crews cleaning up after beet truck rolled south of Crookston

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are on scene after a beet truck rolled on Highway 75 this afternoon.

Officials say it happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday south of Crookston. No injuries were reported in the crash.

It’s unclear what led to the crash and officials say it’s still under investigation. No citations have been written for any of the drivers involved as of this publication.

