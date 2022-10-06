Contests
Cooperstown man missing in Colorado

David Lunde is missing in Colorado.
David Lunde is missing in Colorado.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Cooperstown, who recently moved to Colorado, is missing after going into the mountain range in La Plata County. David Lunde went to run a part of the La Plata Enchilada on Saturday, and hasn’t been seen since.

Six days later, and crews are preparing to chance their tactics from a rescue mission to one that is focused on recovery. His car was found at the Madden Peak.

”We’ve tried to remain very hopeful. You don’t want to assume the worst ever. The best news we can ever get is he’s been holed up somewhere safe waiting to be rescued. With each passing day, the concern grows.” said Ted Holteen, the public affairs manager of La Plata County.

Holteen hopes Lunde is found soon. They will be using dogs soon to help with the search.

