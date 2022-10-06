Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Autumn Colors 2022

By David Spofford
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Motorcycle crash 52nd Ave. S.
Fargo motorcyclist undergoing second surgery after crash with dump truck, friends say
Act of Kindness- October 04
A local act of kindness goes viral
Sheyenne High School
West Fargo Sheyenne boys’ soccer team forfeits from state tournament

Latest News

Sheyenne High School
Letter: Sheyenne boys soccer player calls out administration, demands accountability
Noon News October 6 - Part 2
Noon News October 6 - Part 2
Noon News October 6 - Part 1
Noon News October 6 - Part 1
Mr. Food – Hayride Pumpkin Squares - October 6
Mr. Food – Hayride Pumpkin Squares - October 6