Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says

Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.(Gray News, file image)
By Christopher Cheatham and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the deaths of a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old after they were attacked by two family dogs in their home around 3:30 p.m.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene. Their mother was also attacked and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Act of Kindness- October 04
A local act of kindness goes viral
Crash on 52nd Ave. S
Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries after crash with dump truck
Sheyenne High School
West Fargo Sheyenne boys’ soccer team forfeits from state tournament
Andrew Sadek
Andrew Sadek’s case in ND Supreme Court, wrongful death suit

Latest News

A baby, her parents and her uncle were all found dead in an orchard Wednesday after being...
Sheriff: Kidnapped family all found dead
Schultz said on Sept. 25, two women approached Schmidt and asked for money.
Man with Down syndrome robbed while at work
A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed Wednesday by a former student, who has...
University of Arizona professor shot, killed by former student, authorities say
Quinton Simon went missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday.
Search continues for missing toddler in Georgia
Pink Patch Project
The Pink Patch Project has launched for the month of October