UPS in Fargo trying to hire 130 workers to handle holiday rush

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPS is hiring for the holiday season, including 130 seasonal workers in Fargo. They will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, October 8 from 9 am – 3 pm at 3901 12th Ave N.

Driver positions are paid $21 per hour, $16.80 for driver helpers, and $19.60 per hour for package handlers.

Nationally, UPS expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees ahead of the holidays, and nearly 80% of those positions do not require an interview. They say their “digital-first” process now takes just 25 minutes for most people from online application to job offer.

You can find available seasonal positions here.

