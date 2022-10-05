Contests
UPS in Fargo trying to hire 130 workers to handle holiday rush

UPS hiring
UPS hiring(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPS is hiring for the holiday season, including 130 seasonal workers in Fargo. They will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, October 8 from 9 am – 3 pm at 3901 12th Ave N.

Driver positions are paid $21 per hour, $16.80 for driver helpers, and $19.60 per hour for package handlers.

Nationally, UPS expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees ahead of the holidays, and nearly 80% of those positions do not require an interview. They say their “digital-first” process now takes just 25 minutes for most people from online application to job offer. 

You can find available seasonal positions here.

