Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries after crash with dump truck

Crash on 52nd Ave. S
Crash on 52nd Ave. S(KVLY)
By Justin Betti and Kellin Harmon
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say they responded to the intersection of 52nd Ave. S. and 53rd St. S at 4:30 P.M. for an accident involving a motorcycle and a dump truck.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the dump truck is being cited for failing to yield.

Police remain on the scene investigating the cause of the crash. The eastbound lane of 52nd Ave. S is closed up to Veterans Blvd.

