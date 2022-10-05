Contests
Police search for man who fled twice, hit patrol car

Fargo Police pic(KVLY)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are looking for a man after he crashed into a patrol car and led police on two chases over the course of two day.

The Fargo Police department says they made contact with a vehicle at 4:12 a.m. on Monday at Loaf N’ Jug gas station in the 1200 block of North University Drive. The vehicle was identified as one that had fled State Patrol the night prior during downtown patrols.

The Fargo Police officer was speaking with the male driver when he quickly reentered his vehicle. The driver rapidly turned his vehicle in the gas pump area and struck another Fargo PD patrol car that was turning into the pump area.

The vehicle then fled south on University Drive at a high rate of speed and with no lights on. The Fargo PD vehicle that was struck had sideswiped damage; the driver was not injured in the collision.

The Fargo Police Department is still attempted to locate the driver of the vehicle and the investigation is active.

