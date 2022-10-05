One hurt after overturning beet truck in Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is hurt after overturning a beet truck in Grand Forks County Wednesday morning.

Deputies say it happened around 9:45 a.m. on CR 6.

They say 37-year-old, Thor Dahl, of Texas was heading east to the sugar beet pile at Reynolds when he went off the road, overcorrected and overturned onto the driver’s side.

He was taken to Altru Hospital and cited for care required.

