Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

One hurt after overturning beet truck in Grand Forks County

Deputies say it happened around 9:45 a.m. on CR 6.
(Raycom)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is hurt after overturning a beet truck in Grand Forks County Wednesday morning.

Deputies say it happened around 9:45 a.m. on CR 6.

They say 37-year-old, Thor Dahl, of Texas was heading east to the sugar beet pile at Reynolds when he went off the road, overcorrected and overturned onto the driver’s side.

He was taken to Altru Hospital and cited for care required.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheyenne High School
West Fargo Sheyenne boys’ soccer team forfeits from state tournament
Ambulance graphic
Woman rushed to hospital after crashing into Fergus Falls hotel
Fargo PD attempts to locate person of interest
FPD needs help identifying person of interest in a forced entry incident
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

Latest News

Barnes County man arrested for stealing, vandalizing American flags
Official astronaut portrait of Josh Cassada
Minnesota astronaut heads to space on Space-X mission
Kevin Mahoney was last seen on Oct. 2, 1993
Kevin Mahoney still missing 29 years later, family asking for public’s help in finding closure
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
MN Attorney General sues Fleet Farm for allegedly negligently selling firearms