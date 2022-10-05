Contests
Make sure your garden is ready for fall

Valley Today Fargo CW - Fall perennials at Baker Garden & Gift
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The leaves are changing, the cold weather is setting in, and your garden is starting to look different.

Whether you have summer perennials that are beginning to bloom again or annuals that are in need of cutting back, the drop in temperature is affecting your plants.

However, you may just want to spruce up your garden with some fall colors. Fall perennials recommended for gardeners in the Valley include perennial grasses, mums, asters, and sedums.

Baker Garden & Gift can help you with any gardening questions and have a wide variety of different plants for you to add to your collection.

