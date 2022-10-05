A local act of kindness goes viral

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An act of kindness is now going viral on Tik Tok.

“It’s a great thing to show an act of kindness,” said Kristen Modine.

Modine says her heart is filled with joy and gratitude after a pair of paramedics came to her rescue.

“For us it was just doing our job, getting in there and doing what we do best,” said Jay Huseby, a paramedic with Sanford Ambulance.

On Monday, Modine and her daughter were involved in an accident in downtown Fargo, leaving her distraught.

“I was in complete shock and hoping that everything was ok with her,” she said.

Within seconds, paramedics arrived offering not only medical aid, but also emotional support right when this mom needed it most.

As Modine tried to keep it all together, she could have never imagined what she would have been asked next.

“Would you like me to take your baby so you could have a meltdown, and she said absolutely,” said BJ Carlson, a Sanford Ambulance paramedic.

Carlson says his children are all teenagers, so he selfishly took the chance to hold a tiny human, just one more time.

Modine shared this simple act of kindness on social media. The post has now gone viral with nearly 3,000 interactions.

“I did not expect that at all. She is such a cute baby of course,” said Modine.

Both BJ and his partner Huseby say while it’s exciting to receive the recognition, they were just doing what was expected of them.

“You expect professionalism. You expect people to know their jobs and to show up,” said Carlson. “It’s kind of a cliche saying, but a lot of times our best day is someone’s worst day.”

Now Modine is giving big thanks to both for their selflessness.

“It really made a difference in our day and our life,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.