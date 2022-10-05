Contests
Liberty Middle School lunch balances wiped clean thanks to donation


School lunch balances paid off at Liberty Middle School in West Fargo thanks to the Scheels Gives Back program.(West Fargo Public Schools)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 25 students are getting a little help with their school lunch balances, thanks to a donation from the Scheels Gives Back program.

Scheels employees, Ashley Hill of Carrington, Laura Dahlstrom of Grand Forks, and Nathan Hilber of Detroit Lakes selected Liberty Middle School to receive this donation.

“This donation will help us eliminate current negative balances and cover additional needs while applications to the reduced lunch program are being processed,” said Liberty Assistant Principal Steven Hay.

For individuals wishing to submit a donation toward students’ meal and/or milk payments, the West Fargo Public Schools Food Service Department has established a process through MySchoolBucks, an online payment system specific to school fees and expenses. Additional information on the process can be found online at Food Service / Meal & Milk Payments (k12.nd.us).

Scheels says the company donates between 8% and 10% of its profits annually to organizations in local communities. Donations and sponsorships are allocated on a store-by-store basis, allowing each store to choose which organizations and events to support.

