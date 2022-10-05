Kevin Mahoney still missing 29 years later, family asking for public’s help in finding closure

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For nearly three decades a family and detectives have been searching for clues in hopes they would lead to answers in the case of a missing Fargo man last seen leaving a friend’s house in north Fargo on Oct. 2, 1993.

For morning commuters in downtown Fargo, it’s a normal October day, but for Michele Elsenpeter, it marks yet another October without her older brother, 25-year-old Kevin Mahoney.

“It’s really unbelievable. I can’t believe it’s gone this long without having any answers,” Elsenpeter said.

Each year in the days before and after the anniversary of his disappearance, Kevin’s family take to the streets of Fargo holding signs with his face and case on them to both keep both his memory alive and remind the community of his case.

“Every year when I’m out here, there’s always new tips that come in to the Fargo Police station,” Elsenpeter said.

Elsenpeter says she made a vow to her late-mother she will never give up looking for Kevin. She says she’s now working to take her handheld signs to the next level by securing a billboard in downtown Fargo or near I-29 and I-94.

“A lot of people don’t realize he’s still missing. It would spread the word more. So many more people would see it and maybe we’d get more tips,” Elsenpeter said.

A GoFundMe has since been set up in hopes of reaching the $3,600 goal that would showcase Kevin’s picture and case across the community for one year.

“I wish we could go back in time and he’d still be here,” she said.

There’s multiple people who have information on what happened to her brother, Elsenpeter says, and she’s urging them to finally spill their nearly 30-year secrets.

“Be a bigger person and come forward and get it off your chest. Give our family some peace,” Elsenpeter said.

You can find a link to Elsenpeter's GoFundMe by clicking here.

The Fargo Police Department urges anyone who has information about the disappearance of Kevin Mahoney to come forward by calling its criminal investigations division at 701-241-1405. You can also text a tip with the keyword FARGOPD to 847411.

