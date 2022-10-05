Grand Forks Police looking to identify suspects in criminal mischief case

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is requesting help from the public to identifying two men allegedly causing trouble in the downtown area.

They department posted surveillance photos on their Facebook page asking for people to let them know if they recognize the men in the photos. Police say it’s related to a criminal mischief case. The photos are dated September 11, 2022, and time-stamped around 2:15 a.m.

If you recognize the individuals seen in the photo, you are asked to call Cpl. Wentz at 701-787-8000, submit an anonymous tip via Tip411, or text the Grand Forks Police Department at 847411 with your tip.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.