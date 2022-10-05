Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Grand Forks Police looking to identify suspects in criminal mischief case

Surveillance photos from downtown Grand Forks
Surveillance photos from downtown Grand Forks(Grand Forks Police Department)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is requesting help from the public to identifying two men allegedly causing trouble in the downtown area.

They department posted surveillance photos on their Facebook page asking for people to let them know if they recognize the men in the photos. Police say it’s related to a criminal mischief case. The photos are dated September 11, 2022, and time-stamped around 2:15 a.m.

If you recognize the individuals seen in the photo, you are asked to call Cpl. Wentz at 701-787-8000, submit an anonymous tip via Tip411, or text the Grand Forks Police Department at 847411 with your tip.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheyenne High School
West Fargo Sheyenne boys’ soccer team forfeits from state tournament
Ambulance graphic
Woman rushed to hospital after crashing into Fergus Falls hotel
Fargo PD attempts to locate person of interest
FPD needs help identifying person of interest in a forced entry incident
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

Latest News

Huus-Peterson
Barnes County man arrested for stealing, vandalizing American flags
One hurt after overturning beet truck in Grand Forks County
Official astronaut portrait of Josh Cassada
Minnesota astronaut heads to space on Space-X mission
Kevin Mahoney was last seen on Oct. 2, 1993
Kevin Mahoney still missing 29 years later, family asking for public’s help in finding closure