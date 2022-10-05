Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Freezing temps could damage plants in the Valley

Plants inside the Botanical Brothers in Fargo.
Plants inside the Botanical Brothers in Fargo.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summer is truly over as we head towards freezing temperatures this week. Which means outdoor plants and flowers could be damaged.

“Bringing it in at night, waiting in the mornings when it starts to warm up a little bit, bringing it out,” said Kale McCollum, owner of Botanical Brothers. “If you can bring it into even an enclosed patio during the night just to keep it out of the wind. That can definitely help it out as well.”

McCollum said people need to keep in mind about lighting, humidity and water. By making sure your plants have access to adequate sunlight and to not over water your plants.

“The biggest thing that we are noticing is that people are overwatering their plants quite often. So making sure you’re going in and getting the correct soil. I think can just help ease the process.” said McCollum.

The cold temperatures are right around the corner and the storm team at Valley News Live think people need to act fast to protect their plants before it is too late.

“Tomorrow you will want to start covering them up because it’s tomorrow night and Friday morning that we are expecting a good chunk of the valley, northern and eastern North Dakota to be sub freezing and potentially for several hours.” said VNL Forecaster Summer Schnellbach.

It’s about protecting your plants and flowers as we prepare for the another winter here in the Midwest.

Here are some tips to protect your plants for cold weather by Home and Gardens:

- Bring potted plants indoors

- Cover plants with fleece

- Place tender plants in a sheltered spot

- Water plants in the morning

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheyenne High School
West Fargo Sheyenne boys’ soccer team forfeits from state tournament
Ambulance graphic
Woman rushed to hospital after crashing into Fergus Falls hotel
Fargo PD attempts to locate person of interest
FPD needs help identifying person of interest in a forced entry incident
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

Latest News

UPS hiring
UPS in Fargo trying to hire 130 workers to handle holiday rush
Surveillance photos from downtown Grand Forks
Grand Forks Police looking to identify suspects in criminal mischief case
Huus-Peterson
Barnes County man arrested for stealing, vandalizing American flags
4:00PM News October 5 - Part 3
4:00PM News October 5 - Part 3