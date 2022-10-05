TONIGHT: It’s the last day of our warm stretch. Expect mostly sunny skies through this evening for many with an approaching cold front later this evening. A few showers possible in northwest Minnesota tonight with that front. Precipitation will mainly stay north of the border and east. Our strong cold front will make itself known tonight - tomorrow! The wind will really pick up tonight. It will be a cold northerly wind with gusts as high as 45 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for many through the central Valley from Cass county to the International border and points west.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: THURSDAY, FRIDAY, & SATURDAY: The passing cold front will be bringing strong winds to the valley into Thursday as well! This wind will be coming in from the north, continuing the transport of cold air to our area. There may be a few areas far north and west that dip briefly into freezing territory Thursday morning. It will remain *chilly* and gusty with afternoon highs only in the 40s to near 50. Expect a strong north wind with gusts over 40 mph at times. As the cold front continues to pass, there may be some FLURRIES for areas in Northern MN...... Sweater and soup kind of weather! THURSDAY IS THE DAY TO PREPARE FOR THE FREEZING CONDITIONS. HARVEST THE LAST OF THE GARDEN VEGGIES AND FRUITS OR PROPERLY COVER THEM, BRING IN THE POTTED PLANTS, AND DISCONNECT THE GARDEN HOSE. Friday will be coldest for many as high cold high pressure settles in! Morning lows will be widespread in the 20s to low 30s, causing the end to the growing season for most areas. There will even be a few spots west that dip into the teens. The COLDEST air on Friday morning will be in the north and west! Highs again will only warm into the 40s for the majority of us across the region. The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY(S) continues into Saturday morning as well as the coldest air shifts into the southern Valley and into Lakes country and points further south and east. The best chance for the a freeze in this area will be Saturday morning as opposed to Friday morning. However, both cold mornings! Highs on Saturday, though, will be warming back into the 50s and low 60s, kicking off the start of another warmer stretch.

SUNDAY: The “warming” trend will continue on Sunday as well. Low temperatures on Sunday morning will range from the 30s to the 40s and high temps during the afternoon will reach the 50s and low 60s! A cool front passing through may bring a spotty shower or two but most stay dry.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: The warming trend continues still on Monday-Tuesday as dry conditions remain in place for us in the Red River Valley. We will start the day in the 30s and 40s both days and we will warm up nicely to the 50s and 60s. Wednesday looks to be another kind of transitional day as another cold front swings through. Morning lows will be mild, especially south and east ahead of the cold front but temperatures will very likely be falling through the afternoon behind the front. Stay tuned as we fine tune this forecast.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY: Cool high pressure moves in. Chilly morning. Windy! Prepare for cold. Low: 37. High: 45.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Cold morning! Freezing conditions. Remaining cold through the day. Low: 31. High: 47.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: Cold, freezing morning, then warming to near 60. Low: 30. High: 59.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Out of the freeze. Low: 39. High: 58.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 37. High: 60.

TUESDAY: A few clouds. Comfortable! Low: 46. High: 68.

WEDNESDAY: Passing cold front. Gusty. Low: 60. Early Afternoon: 65, then falling.

