Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Don’t crowd the plow this winter season

During snowy and icy weather, drivers should be more cautious.
During snowy and icy weather, drivers should be more cautious.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The dropping temperatures mean the potential for snow is getting closer. And for some people that means it’s time to think about winter driving.

When snowplows are on the road, drivers need to be more cautious of their surroundings. While it is not illegal to pass a plow, drivers should be aware of the dangers that come with the action.

When passing a plow, drivers should take their time and keep in mind any sudden stops that the plow might make. In addition, drivers should be mindful not to crowd that plow.

”Mostly because of our blind spots and a lot of times to if you get someone who’s driving a little faster, sometimes we’ll kick up a good cloud of dust, where it’ll blind the driver and it’ll put a cloud over the car too, and somebody can’t see the car. I’ve seen situations where people got hit because they were in a cloud of snow behind the plow and ended up getting rear-ended,” said Tatum Anderson, lead worker in Sturgis, for the South Dakota Department of South Dakota.

Some tips to remember during snowy weather are to give yourself extra time to get to your destination and to drive slowly.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheyenne High School
West Fargo Sheyenne boys’ soccer team forfeits from state tournament
Fargo PD attempts to locate person of interest
FPD needs help identifying person of interest in a forced entry incident
ATV crash in Beltrami County
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
ROWAN ELLINGSON
Traill County teen goes missing
File graphic of an ambulance.
Passengers ditch car, woman rushed to hospital following crash

Latest News

On the ballot: West Fargo’s proposed Public Safety Sales Tax
Mathew King adamant not behind anonymous group
Anonymous group stirring up Cass County sheriff race; candidate adamant he’s not involved
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a grounder that led to a force out at second...
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record
EAGLESHIELD AND MCQUILLAN
Becker County still searching for missing individuals