Barnes County man arrested for stealing, vandalizing American flags

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BARNES COUNTY, ND (Valley News Live) - The Barnes County Sheriff arrested Timothy Huus-Peterson arrested around 11 PM Tuesday for allegedly taking a U.S. flag from the Barnes County Courthouse grounds. Deputies say he admitted to taking several other U.S. flags from the Courthouse grounds on other occasions and vandalizing them.

Huus-Peterson is being held in the Barnes County Correctional Center. The Sheriff is asking for anyone missing a flag to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 701-845-8530.

