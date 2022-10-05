On the ballot: West Fargo’s proposed Public Safety Sales Tax

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of West Fargo is asking voters to approve a one-half percent (0.5%) sales tax increase in November to help fund public safety.

In 2021, there were 239 times with no fire companies available for emergency response due to ongoing calls for service. There are only two School Resource Officers to cover 16 elementary schools, and response times for fire and medical calls are slower than national standards due to lack of crews.

City leaders say a sales tax is least impactful to the community’s cost of living and most impactful to the community’s quality of life, adding the West Fargo Police and Fire Departments are seeing a rise in financial need that outpaces the current property tax levels. Among other things, they attribute that to West Fargo’s increasing population, growing school district and rise in mental and behavioral health issues.

To approve the tax, residents will need to vote yes on both City Measure #1 and City Measure #2 in November.

Election day is November 8th.

