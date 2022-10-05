Anonymous group stirring up Cass County sheriff race; candidate adamant he’s not involved

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A candidate in next month’s election is setting the record straight tonight as he’s adamant he’s not behind the anonymous group stirring the pot within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

‘Code 4 Media’ has been at the center of speculation after the group sent investigative files to a slew of local reporters and news outlets Monday, and was the reason 56 exit interviews from the last 3.5 years were released Tuesday.

“I’m being called a scumbag; I’m being called a narc. I didn’t leak this information,” Mathew King told Valley News Live Tuesday evening. “It’s hard not to think that it isn’t politically motivated because of the timing of it.”

In new emails to Valley News Live, Code 4 Media says they do not endorse a specific candidate this election, and say their goal is to ‘inform the voters of what is going on in the Cass County Sheriffs Office.’

“Are they unhappy with things going on inside the office? Is it supposed to make Jahner look bad? What’s the intent?” King said.

When it comes to those investigative files released Monday regarding a nude photo sent from one deputy to another, King admits, yes, he did request those documents, but says he also showed them to others in the department.

“So, am I being targeted on this? I don’t know,” he said.

King says he’s not sure if someone he showed those documents to is behind the anonymous group. He says he also doesn’t know if someone within the department with access to those files provided them to the group.

When asked if the latter would be possible, Sheriff Jesse Jahner said it could be, but he said he didn’t think that would be the case.

King says he wants those in the group to take responsibility and come forward, but Code 4 Media tells us that won’t ever happen.

Valley News Live has been working hard to uncover the identities of those behind Code 4 Media with open records requests in search of those answers still being worked on across government offices. Stick with us as we continue to follow this developing story.

