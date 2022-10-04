Contests
Woman rushed to hospital after crashing into Fergus Falls hotel

Ambulance graphic(Source: MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is in the hospital and authorities are investigating after a vehicle smashed into the pool area of a hotel.

Authorities say it happened around midnight between Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the AmericInn along West Lincoln Ave. in Fergus Falls.

Police say the woman went across two lanes of traffic before crashing into the building, causing ‘extensive damage.’

The woman was not arrested at the time of the crash but taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

No one else was in the vehicle and no one in the hotel was hurt.

