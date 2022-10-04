Contests
West Fargo Sheyenne boys’ soccer team forfeits from state tournament

An ineligible student-athlete was participating on the boys’ soccer team throughout the Fall 2022 season.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials from the West Fargo School District say the Sheyenne High School boys’ soccer team will no longer be playing in the state tournament, which was scheduled to begin on October 6, 2022.

On October 3, the district realized an ineligible student-athlete was participating on the boys’ soccer team throughout the Fall 2022 season. School officials say they will not be releasing details on the nature of the ineligibility, due to the small size of the soccer roster and potential for the athlete to be identified.

Sheyenne High School was obligated to let the NDHSAA know about the situation after their administrative and counseling teams discovered it. The board met Monday night and affirmed all matches the ineligible student-athlete played in must be forfeited.

Forfeiture of all regular season games means the Mustangs soccer team loses their ability to play in the state tournament.

The district is hosting a news conference to provide more information on Tuesday afternoon, which will include Superintendent Beth Slette, District Activities Director Logan Midthun, and Sheyenne HS Activities Coordinator Cory Herrmann.

