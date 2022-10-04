Wanted man tries to evade police by scaling building & jumping off balcony

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man who has been on the run from police since August 28 has now been apprehended by police.

31-year-old Robin Heinonen, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning.

FPD says they received a tip that Heinonen was at an apartment building in the 1800 block of 42nd Street S.

Police set up a perimeter around the building after communicating with an individual that was inside the apartment with Heinonen.

When authorities entered the apartment, Heinonen fled by scaling from a third-floor balcony to the second floor.

Heinonen then jumped from the second-floor balcony to the ground.

He was quickly apprehended by an FPD K9.

Heinonen was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained from jumping from the balcony and a laceration on his leg from the K-9.

The Fargo man was arrested for his outstanding warrants for Gross Sexual Imposition, Terrorizing, Aggravated Assault, Fleeing from a Police Officer, Criminal Mischief, and Simple Assault.

