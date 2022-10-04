Voting has begun in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s that time of year: voting has begun.

With 34 days until the election, counties across the state have begun sending out absentee ballots - 157 of them, to people in 31 countries. There’s still time to request an absentee ballot, or to review your voting information by visiting vote.nd.gov.

“Everything that they want to know about elections is on that website, and we certainly encourage people to really take advantage of it, because all of their questions are pretty much answered there,” said Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

In terms of when early voting locations will open, Al Jaeger says it varies from county to county, and that information can also be found on the website.

