Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Uvalde families protest, demanding accountability from school district over shooting response

The protest outside of the Texas school after a fatal shooting rampage is not showing signs of slowing down. (Source: KSAT/BRETT CROSS/CNN)
By KSAT staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (KSAT) - Unanswered questions from Uvalde school officials remain a week after parents started protesting outside of the district’s central office.

Families of Robb Elementary victims and their supporters aren’t moving from the office or from their demands.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the May 24 shooting after an 18-year-old gunman walked into the elementary school and began firing into classrooms.

Brett Cross, the parent of shooting victim Uziyah Garcia, has been leading the protest.

He said he’s not backing down on his demands for accountability for the botched police response.

“We just want the officers that were there from the school district suspended until an investigation is completed,” Cross said. “We’re not asking for unpaid (leave); we’re not asking for jobs right now.”

He has had one meeting with Superintendent Dr Hal Harrell last week, and Saturday he met briefly with Beth Reavis, another district official. So far, there’s been no progress.

“I’m steadfast in what I’m doing. I’m not going anywhere until these demands are met,” Cross said.

The district had planned a town hall but abruptly canceled those plans with no explanation the day after Cross’s protest started.

KSAT tried asking Kenneth Mueller, the director of student services, about the cancellation, but he offered no comment. He was among several school district officials unwilling to talk.

Anne Marie Espinoza, the district’s communication executive, responded to an email, saying, “Schedules are not able to accommodate a meeting.”

Despite the constant roadblocks and unanswered requests, Cross’s commitment is not wavering: “I can wait them out. And that’s what I’m going to do.”

There’s been a constant stream of supporters. Cross said it’s not just Uvalde families but people coming from San Antonio and even Santa Fe to offer their support for his fight for accountability.

The district’s next board meeting is scheduled for Monday. There’s no word on if the town hall will be rescheduled.

Copyright 2022 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash in Beltrami County
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
File graphic of an ambulance.
Passengers ditch car, woman rushed to hospital following crash
Fargo PD attempts to locate person of interest
FPD needs help identifying person of interest in a forced entry incident
ROWAN ELLINGSON
Traill County teen goes missing
William Seward
Man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle, drugs near Fargo mall

Latest News

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the US Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary watch...
Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says
Elon Musk said anyone who wants to do remote work must be in the office for at least 40 hours a...
Musk’s plan to end Russian war infuriates Ukraine on Twitter
Video shows members of the River Valley High School varsity football team taking part in a...
Varsity football season forfeited after disturbing slave auction simulation