Sneak peek: GiGi’s Playhouse in Fargo preps for grand re-opening

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People with Down syndrome in the Fargo-Moorhead area will soon have a new place to call their second home.

GiGi’s Playhouse in Fargo will host its grand re-opening ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the exact same location that burned down nearly a year-and-a-half ago.

The building site went from frightening flames, to the framing of new walls, to a new forever home in the past 18 months.

“I’m full of emotion walking back in this space,” GiGi’s Playhouse-Fargo Executive Director Heather Lorenzen says.

Lorenzen says after a long process, the Playhouse is back and better than ever. “I’m excited to welcome our families back and have our home again,” Lorenzen says.

The new space is double what it was and built specifically for people with Down syndrome of all ages. You’ll first notice a welcome desk when you walk in where participants and their families can staff, it then flows into a sitting area next to a stage for budding stars.

“We’ll be singing some mean karaoke,” Lorenzen laughs, “We’ve tested it out already. But here at GiGi’s Playhouse, we educate, inspire, believe,” she says while pointing to those exact words painted on the walls.

If karaoke isn’t your thing, there’s a playroom right behind the stage for kids or the kids at heart. The kids, teens and adults will all have a space for fun in the new spacious kitchen.

“When we look at a dream kitchen and future programs, this really is a dream come true,” Lorenzen says.

The new Playhouse also has literacy, math and career training rooms, filled with educational tools to enhance learning.

“With our new design, my friends will learn by numbers and colors,” Lorenzen says as she gestures to the pink door with the number 1 on it. “So really helping them identify that today we are going to tutor in room number 1 which is the pink room.”

The park most likely to get the hearts pumping is the GiGi-Fit gym. “This space allows us to have our workouts and really live our best of all.”

Whether the focus is book learning, life skills or simply having some fun, it’s been a long journey to the new space.

“The last time we had occupancy in this building, I left a burning building,” Lorenzen recalls. “For me personally, I look at the opportunities and this dream. It’s not just a dream we [the Playhouse] had, it’s a dream our families had.”

The new GiGi’s Playhouse-Fargo is back from the flames, stronger than ever, and a physical reminder that ‘you belong here.’

The Playhouse is still looking for volunteer for fall and spring programs. To look into volunteering, click here.

