Sheriff’s office exit interviews cite issues within jail

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 55 people have left the Cass County Sheriff’s Office since current sheriff Jesse Jahner took office in Jan. 2019, but almost none of those reports list the sheriff’s leadership as a reason for leaving. Instead, former deputies cited poor communication and morale within the county jail as the main problem.

The new documents come after a still-unknown source called ‘Code 4 Media’ sent out a mass-release of investigative documents Monday, as well as made open records requests with the sheriff’s office. Officials say the open records request was made on Sept. 22 and 24 with the department’s HR office. The person behind the anonymous email address asked for copies of all exit interviews and OPS (Office of Professional Standards) investigations since January 1, 2019, when Jahner took office.

‘Code 4 Media’ received its request for exit interviews along with local news outlets Tuesday morning. Officials with the sheriff’s office say they estimate it would take about 30-40 days to fulfil the anonymous sender’s request for OPS files, also known as internal investigations, which comes to an estimated labor cost of $3600. As of this publication, Cass County officials say they have not heard back or received payment for the OPS documents from ‘Code 4 Media.’ The anonymous account has 10 business days from Sept. 30 to give payment to the sheriff’s office, otherwise the request will become null, officials say.

In a review of the exit interviews, Valley News Live found of the 55 who left the sheriff’s office in the last 3.5 years, most worked within the jail. At least 36 identified themselves as corrections officers, with around a third of those citing poor morale and/or poor communication both within the jail and supervisors.

One former corrections officer stated the jail felt like ‘a boys club,’ and another former staffer claimed she saw women passed up for promotions that were later given to men.

“The jail is one of the biggest and busiest parts of Cass County and it is the most neglected,” another former corrections officer stated. She worked within the Cass County Jail for nearly 16 years, and wrote while she was within years of retirement, she couldn’t handle the mental anguish of being overworked and so severely short-staffed. Many agreed they were burnt out from working a great deal of overtime to compensate for the lack of jailers, and stated things would likely get better if an adequate amount of workers was secured.

Of the 55 who have left, only two people stated they would not recommend anyone to work either for Cass County Government or the Sheriff’s Office. 20 didn’t answer the question, while the other 33 said they would recommend working for the county.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.