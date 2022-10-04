Shed destroyed in Polk county fire

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A shed is destroyed and officials believe burning yard waste started the fire.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the fire around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 near Mentor, MN.

The homeowners told firefighters they were burning weeds around the shed earlier in the day and they believe that re-ignited and started the shed on fire.

The shed is considered destroyed.

No one was hurt in the fire.

