Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Shed destroyed in Polk county fire

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A shed is destroyed and officials believe burning yard waste started the fire.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the fire around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 near Mentor, MN.

The homeowners told firefighters they were burning weeds around the shed earlier in the day and they believe that re-ignited and started the shed on fire.

The shed is considered destroyed.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash in Beltrami County
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
File graphic of an ambulance.
Passengers ditch car, woman rushed to hospital following crash
ROWAN ELLINGSON
Traill County teen goes missing
Fargo PD attempts to locate person of interest
FPD needs help identifying person of interest in a forced entry incident
William Seward
Man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle, drugs near Fargo mall

Latest News

Ambulance graphic
Woman rushed to hospital after crashing into Fergus Falls hotel
Fargo Police pic
FPD: Spike in downtown crime; Direct patrol results in 10 arrests
PEDESTRIAN SAFETY- OCTOBER 04
Fargo woman speaking up about respect for pedestrian right of way
Fargo City Commission
Fargo City Commission approves proposed city budget