Send your questions for the MN governor’s debate on Valley News Live
Debate set for Tuesday, Oct. 18 on KX4
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen have agreed to a televised debate on October 18, hosted at KTTC-TV in Rochester and broadcast on Gray Television stations across the region, including Valley News Live.
Walz and Jensen will face a panel of journalists representing TV stations in Rochester, Mankato, Duluth, and Fargo, including Valley News Live’s Justin Betti.
The debate will air from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 18 on KX4. It’ll also live-stream on valleynewslive.com.
Send your ideas for questions to Justin at justin.betti@valleynewslive.com.
