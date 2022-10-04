Send your questions for the MN governor’s debate on Valley News Live

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen have agreed to a televised debate on October 18, hosted at KTTC-TV in Rochester and broadcast on Gray Television stations across the region, including Valley News Live.

Walz and Jensen will face a panel of journalists representing TV stations in Rochester, Mankato, Duluth, and Fargo, including Valley News Live’s Justin Betti.

The debate will air from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 18 on KX4. It’ll also live-stream on valleynewslive.com.

Send your ideas for questions to Justin at justin.betti@valleynewslive.com.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.