Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Nikki Sue Entzel verdict: guilty

By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After two hours of deliberation, a jury found Nikki Sue Entzel guilty of conspiring to murder her husband Chad, conspiring to commit arson at the couple’s home, and conspiring to tamper with evidence.

Over the past two weeks prosecutors worked to show that Nikki was involved in the planning of her husband’s murder.

They called a number of investigators to testify as to what they found at the crime scene.

They said Chad Entzel had been shot twice and two non-accidental fires had been lit at the home. They said surveillance video showed Nikki and Earl Howard, a man whom prosecutors say was in a relationship with Nikki, coming and going from the home just before the crime and, at the time of the murder, surveillance video was shut off by someone using Nikki’s log in.

They also showed video from police interviews with Nikki as she changed her story. Investigators say Nikki tried to collect on insurance policies that she had opened just before the murder.

Throughout the investigation, Nikki had told police her husband was abusive when he drank. She showed investigators and friends photos of bruises she said she had gotten from her husband, and she said Earl Howard had learned of the abuse and killed Chad. She said she played no role.

Nikki had no expression when the verdict came in.

The family of the victim cried when the verdict was read.

Bahr ordered a presentence investigation be completed before he sentences Nikki. Nikki has the right to appeal within 30 days.

Earl Howard pleaded guilty to a role in the crimes earlier this year. He is serving a 25-year sentence.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheyenne High School
West Fargo Sheyenne boys’ soccer team forfeits from state tournament
Fargo PD attempts to locate person of interest
FPD needs help identifying person of interest in a forced entry incident
ATV crash in Beltrami County
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
ROWAN ELLINGSON
Traill County teen goes missing
File graphic of an ambulance.
Passengers ditch car, woman rushed to hospital following crash

Latest News

EAGLESHIELD AND MCQUILLAN
Becker County still searching for missing individuals
6:00pm Sports - October 04
6:00pm News October 04 - Part 3
6:00pm News October 04 - Part 3
6:00pm News October 04 - Part 1
6:00pm News October 04 - Part 1
6:00pm News October 04 - Part 2
6:00pm News October 04 - Part 2