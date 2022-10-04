Contests
More than 20,000 fentanyl pills recovered in Bismarck bust

David Rogers, 34(Burleigh County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live/KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say they found more than 20,000 fentanyl pills in his possession.

Police said they searched the Bismarck residence of 34-year-old David Rogers on September 30.

Officers said they were entering the residence while Rogers attempted to flush pills down the toilet. Police said they found 20,600 fentanyl pills, 45 grams of meth, and a stolen firearm. The street value of the drugs is estimated to be $927,000.

Rogers is charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs among other charges. He’s in custody on a $1,000,000 bond.

