High-risk sex offender registers as homeless in Valley City

Dean Allen Benter, 53, Valley City, ND
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A high-risk sex offender recently registered as homeless in Valley City. The police department says North Dakota law requires them to notify the public.

Dean Allen Benter, 53, is about 6′4″ and 300 pounds. He has blue eyes and a bald head. In 2021, Benter was convicted of six counts of possession of child pornography in Barnes County. Officials say he had several digital files of children engaging in sexually explicit poses or sexual conduct.

Benter is not wanted by police at this time and has served the sentence imposed by the court. The Valley City Police Department says this notification is not meant to increase fear in the community, but believes that an informed community is a safer one.

Information on high-risk and lifetime offenders can be found on the North Dakota Attorney General’s website.

