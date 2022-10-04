Contests
FPD: Spike in downtown crime; Direct patrol results in 10 arrests

Fargo Police pic
Fargo Police pic(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:34 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -There has been an increased concern for safety in downtown Fargo.

New statistics show there has been a spike in crime in the area.

There have been 19 robberies downtown, so far this year, an increase from 5 last year.

Aggravated assaults are also up this year with a total of 53.

These include shootings, of which there have been 3 cases in downtown in 2022.

Although, Chief David Zibolski says shootings and murders citywide have decreased significantly.

On Saturday, the Fargo Police Department, in partnership with other law enforcement agencies, conducted directed patrols to help maintain safety.

18 law enforcement officers from FPD, the Cass County Sheriff’s office, and the North Dakota Highway Patrol, along with 4 K9′s, were patrolling from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Within that five-hour timespan,10 arrests were made including 8 DUIs and two for possession of fentanyl, where 11 M30 pills were seized.

also, 27 citations were given and nearly 60 traffic stops were made.

While the directed patrol was effective, some city commissioners believe it’s still not enough of a police presence downtown.

“Losing our police headquarters from the downtown and having the engagement center in its place, that was a severe negative,” said Commissioner Dave Piepkorn.

Chief Zibolski says FPD’s new substation in downtown is slated to open by the end of this month.

He also says the department continues to face staffing issues.

